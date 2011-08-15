Components | August 15, 2011
OEMs to spend more on Semis for Wireless in 2011
In another sign of the technology industry’s fundamental shift away from PCs and toward mobile communications, the wireless segment is expected to overtake computers to become the world’s leading application market for semiconductor purchasing by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) starting in 2011.
Driven by booming sales of smartphones and tablets, OEMs in 2011 will buy USD 55.4 billion worth of semiconductors for use in wireless devices, up 10.7% from USD 50.1 billion in 2010, according to the new IHS iSuppli. In contrast, OEMs will spend USD 53.1 billion on semiconductors used to make computers, up a scant 1.2% from USD 52.5 billion in 2010.
Not only will wireless be the leading category for semiconductor spending in 2011, wireless will also expand its lead in 2012 as the high-technology market increases its focus on mobile, Internet-connected devices.
“Led by Apple Inc.’s iPhone and iPad, demand is booming for smart phones and tablet devices,” said Wenlie Ye, analyst for semiconductor design and spending at IHS. “This is spurring a surge in sales of semiconductors used in wireless devices, including baseband chips, applications processors and mobile memory. With overall sales growth for PCs slowing, the balance of power in the semiconductor industry is shifting toward the wireless segment.”
Mobile Platforms vs. Computers
The wireless semiconductor spending segment consists of all OEM chip purchases for mobile devices such as mobile handsets, smartphones and media tablets. The category also includes wireless infrastructure gear like routers and base stations.
The compute segment comprises spending on chips used in computers, including notebook PCs, desktop PCs and servers. The category excludes chip spending for computer peripherals such as hard disk drives and printers.
During the past few years, the wireless and compute segments were engaged in a seesaw battle for leadership in OEM semiconductor spending. For instance, wireless led in 2008 and 2009, while the communications area took the top spot in 2010.
However, the shift in market focus toward mobile platforms, and the limited growth potential of the computer market, means that wireless is set to remain the top OEM semiconductor segment for the foreseeable future.
Nonetheless, compute applications will remain a major segment for OEM semiconductor purchasing. And although tablets are cannibalizing the computer space, notebook sales are still expanding. Partly because of the growth in notebooks, computer-related semiconductor purchasing is not set to shrink significantly in the immediate future.
Apple Drives Semiconductor Purchasing Trends
Beyond the rise of wireless, OEM semiconductor spending trends also reflect the ascendance of Apple. Apple in 2010 became the world’s largest OEM semiconductor buyer for the first time ever, surpassing perennial leader Hewlett-Packard Co.
Although Apple and HP have been rivals in the computer space for many years, the businesses of the two companies are fundamentally different. Apple is much more of a wireless device seller than a computer maker, spending approximately 61 percent of its chip budget in 2010 on wireless products such as the iPhone and iPad. In contrast, HP in 2010 devoted 82 percent of its chip spending to computer products like desktops, notebooks and servers.
Thus, the supremacy of wireless as an OEM semiconductor spending category also is partly a consequence of Apple’s domination of hot mobile markets—and its primacy in the electronics supply chain.
Apple is set to increase its lead in semiconductor purchasing over HP in 2011 and 2012.
Not only will wireless be the leading category for semiconductor spending in 2011, wireless will also expand its lead in 2012 as the high-technology market increases its focus on mobile, Internet-connected devices.
“Led by Apple Inc.’s iPhone and iPad, demand is booming for smart phones and tablet devices,” said Wenlie Ye, analyst for semiconductor design and spending at IHS. “This is spurring a surge in sales of semiconductors used in wireless devices, including baseband chips, applications processors and mobile memory. With overall sales growth for PCs slowing, the balance of power in the semiconductor industry is shifting toward the wireless segment.”
Mobile Platforms vs. Computers
The wireless semiconductor spending segment consists of all OEM chip purchases for mobile devices such as mobile handsets, smartphones and media tablets. The category also includes wireless infrastructure gear like routers and base stations.
The compute segment comprises spending on chips used in computers, including notebook PCs, desktop PCs and servers. The category excludes chip spending for computer peripherals such as hard disk drives and printers.
During the past few years, the wireless and compute segments were engaged in a seesaw battle for leadership in OEM semiconductor spending. For instance, wireless led in 2008 and 2009, while the communications area took the top spot in 2010.
However, the shift in market focus toward mobile platforms, and the limited growth potential of the computer market, means that wireless is set to remain the top OEM semiconductor segment for the foreseeable future.
Nonetheless, compute applications will remain a major segment for OEM semiconductor purchasing. And although tablets are cannibalizing the computer space, notebook sales are still expanding. Partly because of the growth in notebooks, computer-related semiconductor purchasing is not set to shrink significantly in the immediate future.
Apple Drives Semiconductor Purchasing Trends
Beyond the rise of wireless, OEM semiconductor spending trends also reflect the ascendance of Apple. Apple in 2010 became the world’s largest OEM semiconductor buyer for the first time ever, surpassing perennial leader Hewlett-Packard Co.
Although Apple and HP have been rivals in the computer space for many years, the businesses of the two companies are fundamentally different. Apple is much more of a wireless device seller than a computer maker, spending approximately 61 percent of its chip budget in 2010 on wireless products such as the iPhone and iPad. In contrast, HP in 2010 devoted 82 percent of its chip spending to computer products like desktops, notebooks and servers.
Thus, the supremacy of wireless as an OEM semiconductor spending category also is partly a consequence of Apple’s domination of hot mobile markets—and its primacy in the electronics supply chain.
Apple is set to increase its lead in semiconductor purchasing over HP in 2011 and 2012.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments