Aptina partners with EBV Elektronik for EMEA

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, and Aptina, a split off from Micron, signed a distribution agreement to promote and deliver Aptina products to customers within the total EMEA region.

“Image sensors, and sensors in general, are a fast growing product group. This relationship with the leader in image sensors enables us to open doors to new customers as well as strengthen our relationship with existing partners,” said Slobodan Puljarevic, president and chief executive officer, EBV Elektronik.



"Aptina’s products fit a broad range of imaging applications like automotive, surveillance, medical, machine vision, scanning and as such, do fit very well in our vertical market approach", Mr Puljarevic concludes.



"I am very excited about our distribution agreement with EBV. From a technical support perspective, image sensors are demanding products. With its deep technical expertise and widely distributed sales force, I see EBV as a key partner for Aptina to further increase its presence in the field and to promote Aptina’s products to all market segments within Europe. I am convinced that Aptina’s product portfolio will be a very good fit to EBVs existing linecard, helping customers buy fully tailored solutions", concludes Bernd Ahner, managing director of Aptina Deutschland GmbH.