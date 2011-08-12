Exar licenses PowerXR technology to Zarlink

Exar has entered into a product license agreement with Zarlink Semiconductor. Exar's PowerXR technology will be used with Zarlink's low power voice solutions to provide programmable solutions.

"Exar is pleased to be working with Zarlink to drive the adoption of programmable power technology into the residential gateway market," said Pete Rodriguez, President and CEO, Exar. "Zarlink's leadership position in the rapidly growing residential gateway market, combined with the system benefits offered by Exar's PowerXR products, will deliver new features and capabilities not seen previously in these markets."



"Meeting worldwide energy efficiency standards is a key requirement for customers designing new residential gateway products," said Gary Tanner, President and CEO, Zarlink Semiconductor. "Zarlink and Exar are pleased to announce this collaborative partnership, which delivers the benefits of our market leading voice solutions together with Exar's digital power technology to our customers. We believe that this combination of products, expertise and customer relationships will benefit both companies as we target the fast-growing residential gateway market."



The Companies anticipate the first combined solutions will be available starting in September, with additional product details forthcoming.