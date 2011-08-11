Mosaid files suit on Computer Networking patents

Mosaid Technologies has initiated patent infringement litigation against seven companies for infringing two of its computer networking patents.

The suit was filed on August 9, 2011, in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against Adobe Systems, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent USA, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., NetApp, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and VMware, Inc.



Mosaid acquired the portfolio of distributed computing network patents in early 2011. The patents have previously been litigated and licensed, and are widely practiced in distributed computing systems and networks, including cloud computing, content delivery networks, web caching, grid computing networks, and storage area networks. The patents disclose fundamental concepts in web caching, network caching and proxy servers, and are relevant to multiple industry standards, including HTTP 1.1, ICPv2, and SNIA.



In its complaint, Mosaid asserts that the defendants are making and selling networking server products and software that infringe Mosaid's U.S. patent nos. 6,505,241 and 5,892,914.