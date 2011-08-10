© Samsung

u-blox GPS chip selected for Samsung 3D navigator family

u-blox’ latest-generation GPS chip UBX-G6010-ST has been chosen for the entire line of Samsung SEN car navigation devices.

The latest line of Samsung navigation devices include Korea’s first 3 dimensional aerial visualization of routes including 3D buildings and geographical features, real-time traffic information, music and video player, Bluetooth mobile phone interface, gesture recognition for menu commands, text-to speech feature, and free automatic software upgrade for life.



“We are proud that u-blox’ GPS chip technology has been selected for Samsung’s industry-leading SEN navigation products” said Samuel Ji, u-blox Country Manager, Korea, “Their choice of our u-blox 6 GPS chip is a clear vote of confidence in our leading global positioning technology in terms of size, sensitivity, and performance.”