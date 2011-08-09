Mouser and Cree ink distribution deal

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Cree.

“Cree is a progressive company known for top-of-the-line innovations in the LED industry and we are pleased to align with them,” says Russell Rasor, Mouser’s vice-president of advanced technology. “For design engineers and manufacturers, this means faster access to Cree’s LED lighting solutions and SiC power products on a global basis.”



“With the distribution might of Mouser behind our products, our customers will not only have worldwide access to our products, but will also have the search and comparison resources available through Mouser’s award-winning online catalogs and websites,” says Mark Despotes, Cree vice president of global channels. “The service and support Mouser offers as an authorized worldwide distributor is invaluable to us and to our customers.”