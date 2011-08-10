Components | August 10, 2011
Arrow with tender offer for Chip One Stop
Arrow Electronics, Inc. will launch an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of the common stock of Japan-based Chip One Stop for a purchase price of JPY 220,000 per share (USD 2,857 per share).
Chip One Stop has offices throughout Japan and is focused primarily on supplying electronic components to design engineers. Partnering with more than 700 suppliers of electronic components, the company offers a 'one-stop-shopping' experience allowing its customers to access selected stocked parts data, and a sourcing request service through a comprehensive database with more than 8 million line items. Chip One Stop has more than 107,000 registered web customers in Japan from more than 36,600 companies as of June 30, 2011 and 99% of its orders are received via the internet.
"Chip One Stop represents an exciting opportunity for Arrow to expand its presence in one of the largest electronics markets in the world," said Peter T. Kong, president, Arrow Global Components. "This transaction expands and strengthens our e-commerce capabilities and will broaden our design and demand creation offerings in this important market."
Chip One Stop is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. The company's sales for the latest fiscal year were approximately USD 47 million.
The tender offer will expire on September 20, 2011.
