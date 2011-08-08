TI achieves ZigBee Alliance's Smart Energy 1.1 certification

Texas Instruments (TI) has achieved ZigBee Certified status for its ZigBee Smart Energy 1.1 standard implementation, recently introduced by the ZigBee Alliance.

"TI is committed to staying ahead of the game in the connectivity space, and we are thrilled to provide our customers with the latest features of ZigBee Smart Energy 1.1," said Laurent Giai-Miniet, managing director, Low-Power RF business unit, TI. "Our new Z-Stack 2.5.0 will unleash a wider range of interoperable, consumer-friendly HAN products for monitoring things such as energy consumption – a key requirement for the U.S. Department of Energy Smart Grid program and initiatives out of the European Union. We will also continue to deliver Smart Energy-compliant software for future generations, including the forthcoming SEP 2.0."



"As a leader in the Smart Grid industry, Sensus is pleased to work with TI in driving greener utilities and energy production worldwide," said David Ayers, vice president of engineering at Sensus. "The Sensus iCON® smart meters use Smart Energy 1.1 to deliver information that helps consumers make better decisions on when and how they can save energy. This is a pivotal step in smarter energy consumption, and – together with TI – we are dedicated to continued advancements in this space."



Tools, availability, packaging and price



The Z-Stack 2.5.0 is available from TI's website, royalty-free to all using TI's ZigBee compliant hardware platforms.



TI's ZigBee development kits are available on TI's e-store. The kits contain additional nodes for experimenting with the mesh capabilities of ZigBee, and are preprogrammed with a ZigBee demo application, giving customers ZigBee directly out of the box.



A specific kit also demonstrates the concept with a CC2530 running the Z-Stack and a small MSP microcontroller running the application code.