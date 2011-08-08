'Unclonable' security IP on Flash-based cSoCs

Microsemi announced the immediate availability of Intrinsic-ID's Quiddikey security intellectual property (IP) on its flash-based devices and development board including the SmartFusion customizable system-on-chip (cSoC), as well as ProASIC3, IGLOO and Fusion FPGAs.

Intrinsic-ID's security Quiddikey IP includes the company's patented physical unclonable function (PUF) technology, enabling an added level of security in secure government applications as well as in commercial markets including the financial, energy, automotive and mobile industries.



"Integrating Intrinsic-ID's physically unclonable function IP with our ProASIC3 and other flash FPGAs allows our customers to deliver more secure products with simpler key management requirements," said Rich Kapusta, vice president terrestrial products, SoC Products Group at Microsemi. "In addition, it allows them to accelerate the design of secure embedded products, which can provide their organizations with a competitive edge."



Security solutions for embedded applications rely on a secret key to guard secure data. Intrinsic-ID's PUF technology extracts a unique secret key directly from the cSoC and FPGA's silicon hardware, as opposed to other solutions that require loading an externally generated key in on-chip non-volatile or battery-backed memory.



"Security demands of electronic systems are undergoing a tectonic shift," said Tony Picard, vice president business development at Intrinsic-ID. "The trend to application convergence and Internet connectivity fuels the requirements to substantially raise the level of security in many electronic systems today. We're pleased to offer Microsemi and its customers solutions that meet the need for increased security requirements."