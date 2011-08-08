u-blox and Rohde & Schwarz cooperate

u-blox and Rohde & Schwarz have successfully concluded tests of u-blox’ LEON GSM modem for eCall / ERA Glonass readiness.

eCall and ERA Glonass are a EU and Russian initiatives to capitalize on GSM and GPS technologies for vehicle emergency response service. The projects are independently led by the European Commission and the Russian government to provide rapid assistance to motorists involved in a collision anywhere in the European Union and Russia.



"The extremely positive results of the tests conducted by Rohde & Schwarz validated LEON’s in-band modem capabilities, a crucial requirement to support vehicle-mounted eCall / ERA Glonass equipment,” said Thomas Nigg, VP Product Marketing at u-blox.



"To test LEON, we implemented a comprehensive in-band modem test environment based on the Radio Communication Tester R&S CMU200, and a PC running a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) simulator (R&S CMU-K94) according to TS 26.268. The results were 100% convincing,” said Markus Hendeli, Product Manager for Application Testing at Rohde & Schwarz.



The core functionality of eCall / ERA Glonass requires an embedded computer that continuously monitors crash sensors and GPS receiver in order to initiate an automated data and voice call via a dedicated GSM modem in case of an emergency condition. A key requirement for eCall is that both data and voice call must utilize the same physical voice channel because SMS and GPRS do not provide the necessary service priority or availability.



eCall and ERA Glonass are planned for initial implementation in 2014, and is backed by numerous car, truck and bus manufacturers and the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).