Up for GigOptix

GigOptix is steaming on with a 38% increase in product revenues over the prior year. The company also reports that the acquisition of Endwave Corporation is closed and that integrating the business has begun.

Dr. Avi Katz, GigOptix chairman and chief executive officer, commented, “GigOptix continued to gain strong momentum throughout the second quarter, and I am pleased to report that product revenue increased 38 percent over the prior year period and eight percent sequentially. During the quarter, we continued to experience solid customer interest for our 40G and 100G optical networking products. Our strong financial performance represents our seventh consecutive quarter of product revenue growth and demonstrates our ability to effectively execute on our goals and grow our business.”



Second Quarter and Recent Highlights:

- Reported $7.6 million total revenue;

- Increased product revenue to $7.6 million; 38 percent year-over-year and eight percent sequentially, exceeding previously stated guidance of five percent;

- Closed acquisition of Endwave Corporation on June 17 and substantially completed integration; and

- Commenced production shipments of first generation 40G Thin Film Polymer on Silicon (TFPS™) Mach-Zehnder Modulator (MZM).