Components | August 04, 2011
TowerJazz transfers technology from US to Israeli facility
TowerJazz has successfully transferred its 0.13um SiGe technology (SBL13) from its Newport Beach, (CA / USA) to its Migdal Haemek (MH), Israel fab.
The company has completed the internal qualification of a heavily analog 0.13um SiGe flow adding a copper (Cu) backend in MH. The technology is targeted at the >$1B combined wireless RF and digital TV tuner markets where higher performance, lower cost and higher digital integration are required. TowerJazz has won SBL13 customers that are now taking advantage of the Cu back-end offered in the Israeli facility and expects volume to ramp in Israel in the first half of 2012.
TowerJazz’s SBL13 process is well-suited for WLAN transceivers, cell phone transceivers, and TV tuners. By combining SiGe bipolar performance with a mature 130nm CMOS copper backend, it enables high performance RF with more integrated digital logic. It also allows the design of complex baseband and demodulator functions at less than one-half the die size of a 0.18um process. A 100GHz SiGe bipolar device enables integration of low-noise and low- power RF and a high voltage SiGe device enables integration of power amplifiers and drivers.
The SBL13 process includes three NPN transistors with 40GHz, 74GHz and 100GHz Ft as well as high density passive elements such as high-density MIM capacitors and 3um thick copper inductors. 130nm CMOS with copper metallization achieves digital logic densities of up to 200Kgates/mm2 to result in higher performance and more highly integrated RF products.
“We are excited about the successful transfer of our 0.13um SiGe technology to our Migdal Haemek fab and the addition of a copper back-end. This helps extend our leadership in SiGe technology and provides a unique multi-fab SiGe sourcing capability for our customers,” said Dr. Marco Racanelli, Senior VP and General Manager, RF and High Performance Analog Business Group, TowerJazz. “Providing a 0.13 SiGe process with a Cu backend is important for applications that require high levels of integration and our customers are very pleased with the rapid deployment of this platform.”
TowerJazz’s SBL13 process is well-suited for WLAN transceivers, cell phone transceivers, and TV tuners. By combining SiGe bipolar performance with a mature 130nm CMOS copper backend, it enables high performance RF with more integrated digital logic. It also allows the design of complex baseband and demodulator functions at less than one-half the die size of a 0.18um process. A 100GHz SiGe bipolar device enables integration of low-noise and low- power RF and a high voltage SiGe device enables integration of power amplifiers and drivers.
The SBL13 process includes three NPN transistors with 40GHz, 74GHz and 100GHz Ft as well as high density passive elements such as high-density MIM capacitors and 3um thick copper inductors. 130nm CMOS with copper metallization achieves digital logic densities of up to 200Kgates/mm2 to result in higher performance and more highly integrated RF products.
“We are excited about the successful transfer of our 0.13um SiGe technology to our Migdal Haemek fab and the addition of a copper back-end. This helps extend our leadership in SiGe technology and provides a unique multi-fab SiGe sourcing capability for our customers,” said Dr. Marco Racanelli, Senior VP and General Manager, RF and High Performance Analog Business Group, TowerJazz. “Providing a 0.13 SiGe process with a Cu backend is important for applications that require high levels of integration and our customers are very pleased with the rapid deployment of this platform.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments