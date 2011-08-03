H11/1H10 Top 20 Semiconductor ranking

© Infineon (For illustration purposes only!)

Intel remained firmly in control of the number one spot in the ranking. In fact, Intel extended its lead over second-ranked Samsung by registering a 43% higher sales level than Samsung in 1H11 as compared to a 24% margin for all of 2010.

© IC Insights

Although Nvidia's 1H11/1H10 sales increased by only 1%, it replaced Panasonic in the top 20 ranking. There are two pure-play foundries in the top 20 ranking. Excluding these two foundry companies, Marvell and ON Semiconductor would have been included in the ranking.In total, the top 20 semiconductor suppliers showed an 8% increase in 1H11 sales as compared to 1H10. This growth rate is four points greater than the worldwide 1H11/1H10 semiconductor market growth rate of 4%. Unlike last year, the memory companies did not secure the top growth rate positions in the ranking this year. In fact, as shown below, the top five 1H11/1H10 semiconductor sales growth rate increases were logged by non-memory suppliers.; 30% growth from continuing operations (23% using 1H10 exchange rates); 29% jump due to surging smartphone IC sales; 23% increase spurred in part by its acquisition of Infineon's wireless business; 20% growth (10% using 1H10 exchange rates); 18% increase from strong wireless IC salesOf the big five memory suppliers in the top 20 ranking (i.e., Samsung, Toshiba, Hynix, Micron, and Elpida), only Samsung and Toshiba registered 1H11/1H10 growth. As shown in Figure 1, even with a stronger yen, DRAM-dependent Elpida registered the worst 1H11/1H10 performance with a sharp 37% drop in revenue. In total, 10 of the top 20 suppliers outperformed the total worldwide semiconductor industry 1H11/1H10 growth rate of 4%.