Global semiconductor sales grow 3.7% in 1H/2011

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), reported that worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 24.7 billion for the month of June 2011, a 1.5% decrease from the prior month when sales were USD 25 billion and 0.5% decrease from a year ago.

Sales in the second quarter were down 2% compared to the prior quarter. All monthly sales numbers represent a three-month moving average.



"Despite this month's modest contraction in sales, the industry saw a 3.7% increase in the first half of 2011 sales compared to the same period last year which saw record breaking growth," said Brian Toohey, president, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Overall semiconductor sales are on track with growth projections of 5.4% growth for 2011."



Gains in the corporate PC refresh cycle, smartphone demand and the subsequent increased investment in IT infrastructure, as well as growing markets in China, were offset by slower consumer demand in June sales. As expected, all regions experienced growth, year to date over last year, except Japan, as the region continues to recover from the effects of the natural disaster earlier this year. Additionally, semiconductor content will continue to increase across all sectors of end-use products especially in the automotive sector.



"The semiconductor industry should be encouraged by the U.S. Administration's announcement on Friday of increased fuel economy standards and the effort to include more green and smart technology in vehicles. These standards will present additional opportunities for growth in the semiconductor industry, and while the implementation is years away, it is an indicator of the increasing demand for smart technology and the innovations enabled by semiconductor technology," continued Toohey.