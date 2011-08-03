Lauterbach TRACE32 supports MIPS32 M14K core family

The TRACE32 debuggers from Lauterbach GmbH now support the MIPS32 M14K and M14Kc processor cores.

M14K cores leverage advanced code compression technology to deliver high performance of 1.5 DMIPS/MHz while reducing code size by up to 35%, translating to significant silicon cost savings.



This announcement builds on Lauterbach’s already extensive support for the MIPS architecture—including the MIPS32 M4K core—now bringing the mature, high-end TRACE32 debugging solution to the M14K core family.



“Lauterbach has worked with MIPS Technologies for many years in support of its industry-standard architectures and cores. With TRACE32, the many developers who are creating products around MIPS have access to a full range of debug functionality, from bootstrap code to interrupt routines and drivers,” said Norbert Weiss, international sales and marketing manager at Lauterbach.



“Today, development tools and software for a processor are more important than ever, representing key criteria in choosing a processor for a design. MIPS provides the broad ecosystem of tools that our customers need for their next-generation development. Lauterbach is known for its high-quality products and technology leadership, and we are pleased that the TRACE32 tool is now available to our M14K core customers,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies.