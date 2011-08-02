Components | August 02, 2011
NAND Flash chip contract prrice drops 4-30% cumulatively
After two months of negotiations, at the end of July most NAND Flash buyers and vendors reached a general consensus on most NAND Flash chip contract prices.
June and July are the traditional down season for the memory card and UFD retail market and OEM clients of system products. With the addition of the end-of-quarter effect at the close of 2Q, downstream clients’ main priority was clearing their excess on-hand inventory, and they were not eager to restock.
Therefore, NAND Flash chip price has cumulatively decreased about 4-30% in the past two months. However, looking at it semi-monthly, the average decline each period for the past two months still fell within the reasonable range for the down season. While both parties are still not completely seeing eye-to-eye, they have settled on the negotiated compromise.
As for the future of the NAND Flash market, industry concerns about uncertainties in global circumstances may weaken expected demand recovery in the peak season of 2H11. However, recently the financial standstills taking place in European and American regions are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Europe and the United States have been plagued by a chronic financial disease ever since the global financial tsunami, the lingering ripples of which are still being felt today.
While the parties disagree on the proper prescription to cure the suffering of the populace whose livelihoods have been endangered, they have fortunately found different means to achieving the same end after mediation and negotiations between major political figures has tidied up the political scene. All parties should be happy to see the financial impasses thaw, as global economies set foot on the road to recovery in 2H11.
Therefore, TrendForce predicts that the traditional peak season in 2H11 will see NAND Flash restocking increase as clients’ inventory levels decrease and certain system product OEM clients begin to make their move in late August. At that time, contract price will likely cease falling and stabilize. The 3Q11 restock peak season effect will likely be delayed until September.
However, new NAND Flash end application products set to hit the market in 4Q11 will hopefully be the main driving force behind increasing year-end holiday sales. The new product launch effect should make up for relatively weak demand from the memory card and UFD retail market, as well as partly absorb increasing bit output from NAND Flash suppliers due to new 2xnm process technology products and new capacity expansion in 4Q11.
Currently, since most downstream clients are unclear about future market demand, the uptrend momentum of NAND Flash price will still depend on actual market conditions in 4Q11.
Therefore, NAND Flash chip price has cumulatively decreased about 4-30% in the past two months. However, looking at it semi-monthly, the average decline each period for the past two months still fell within the reasonable range for the down season. While both parties are still not completely seeing eye-to-eye, they have settled on the negotiated compromise.
As for the future of the NAND Flash market, industry concerns about uncertainties in global circumstances may weaken expected demand recovery in the peak season of 2H11. However, recently the financial standstills taking place in European and American regions are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Europe and the United States have been plagued by a chronic financial disease ever since the global financial tsunami, the lingering ripples of which are still being felt today.
While the parties disagree on the proper prescription to cure the suffering of the populace whose livelihoods have been endangered, they have fortunately found different means to achieving the same end after mediation and negotiations between major political figures has tidied up the political scene. All parties should be happy to see the financial impasses thaw, as global economies set foot on the road to recovery in 2H11.
Therefore, TrendForce predicts that the traditional peak season in 2H11 will see NAND Flash restocking increase as clients’ inventory levels decrease and certain system product OEM clients begin to make their move in late August. At that time, contract price will likely cease falling and stabilize. The 3Q11 restock peak season effect will likely be delayed until September.
However, new NAND Flash end application products set to hit the market in 4Q11 will hopefully be the main driving force behind increasing year-end holiday sales. The new product launch effect should make up for relatively weak demand from the memory card and UFD retail market, as well as partly absorb increasing bit output from NAND Flash suppliers due to new 2xnm process technology products and new capacity expansion in 4Q11.
Currently, since most downstream clients are unclear about future market demand, the uptrend momentum of NAND Flash price will still depend on actual market conditions in 4Q11.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments