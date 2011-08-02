Components | August 02, 2011
TowerJazz Israel teams with Ramon Chips
TowerJazz and Ramon Chips have successfully completed a second generation radiation-hardened (rad-hard) processor for space applications (GR712RC).
The part is being fabricated exclusively in TowerJazz’s Fab2 in Migdal Haemek, Israel utilizing its internal 0.18-micron CMOS process technology. According to King Research, the Rad-hard-by design (RHBD) foundry market for aerospace and defense is estimated between $400-$500 million worldwide.
The processor was mutually developed by Ramon Chips and Aeroflex Gaisler, and is marketed exclusively by Aeroflex Gaisler. This next-generation graphics processor is resistant to cosmic radiation and harsh environmental conditions and is intended for use on space missions in earth-orbiting satellites and for high reliability avionic applications. The processor has been designed using Ramon Chips’ proprietary RadSafeTM methodology and standard cell library which were developed on the TowerJazz process to assure radiation hardness of parts fabricated in TowerJazz’s Israeli facility.
“We are once again pleased with the results we have achieved with our rad-hard high performance product on TowerJazz's 0.18-micron CMOS technology platform," said Prof. Ran Ginosar, CEO of Ramon Chips. “The team at TowerJazz here in Israel has closely collaborated with our team for several years to achieve such an advanced product to improve the quality and performance of space exploration.”
"We are excited about the work we have accomplished with Ramon Chips on their industry leading, high performance rad-hard processor using our CMOS process technology,” said Ilan Rabinovich, VP, Customer Support and General Manager, CMOS Business Unit at TowerJazz. "Our engineering team continuously focuses on developing customized technology platforms for our customers and our collaboration with Ramon Chips is an example of our versatility and ability to modify the process to meet our customers’ specific needs.”
The processor was mutually developed by Ramon Chips and Aeroflex Gaisler, and is marketed exclusively by Aeroflex Gaisler. This next-generation graphics processor is resistant to cosmic radiation and harsh environmental conditions and is intended for use on space missions in earth-orbiting satellites and for high reliability avionic applications. The processor has been designed using Ramon Chips’ proprietary RadSafeTM methodology and standard cell library which were developed on the TowerJazz process to assure radiation hardness of parts fabricated in TowerJazz’s Israeli facility.
“We are once again pleased with the results we have achieved with our rad-hard high performance product on TowerJazz's 0.18-micron CMOS technology platform," said Prof. Ran Ginosar, CEO of Ramon Chips. “The team at TowerJazz here in Israel has closely collaborated with our team for several years to achieve such an advanced product to improve the quality and performance of space exploration.”
"We are excited about the work we have accomplished with Ramon Chips on their industry leading, high performance rad-hard processor using our CMOS process technology,” said Ilan Rabinovich, VP, Customer Support and General Manager, CMOS Business Unit at TowerJazz. "Our engineering team continuously focuses on developing customized technology platforms for our customers and our collaboration with Ramon Chips is an example of our versatility and ability to modify the process to meet our customers’ specific needs.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments