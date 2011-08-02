TowerJazz Israel teams with Ramon Chips

TowerJazz and Ramon Chips have successfully completed a second generation radiation-hardened (rad-hard) processor for space applications (GR712RC).

The part is being fabricated exclusively in TowerJazz’s Fab2 in Migdal Haemek, Israel utilizing its internal 0.18-micron CMOS process technology. According to King Research, the Rad-hard-by design (RHBD) foundry market for aerospace and defense is estimated between $400-$500 million worldwide.



The processor was mutually developed by Ramon Chips and Aeroflex Gaisler, and is marketed exclusively by Aeroflex Gaisler. This next-generation graphics processor is resistant to cosmic radiation and harsh environmental conditions and is intended for use on space missions in earth-orbiting satellites and for high reliability avionic applications. The processor has been designed using Ramon Chips’ proprietary RadSafeTM methodology and standard cell library which were developed on the TowerJazz process to assure radiation hardness of parts fabricated in TowerJazz’s Israeli facility.



“We are once again pleased with the results we have achieved with our rad-hard high performance product on TowerJazz's 0.18-micron CMOS technology platform," said Prof. Ran Ginosar, CEO of Ramon Chips. “The team at TowerJazz here in Israel has closely collaborated with our team for several years to achieve such an advanced product to improve the quality and performance of space exploration.”



"We are excited about the work we have accomplished with Ramon Chips on their industry leading, high performance rad-hard processor using our CMOS process technology,” said Ilan Rabinovich, VP, Customer Support and General Manager, CMOS Business Unit at TowerJazz. "Our engineering team continuously focuses on developing customized technology platforms for our customers and our collaboration with Ramon Chips is an example of our versatility and ability to modify the process to meet our customers’ specific needs.”