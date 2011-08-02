Elpida starts DRAM shipments of 25nm process technology

Elpida Memory started sample shipments of the smallest chip now available in the DRAM semiconductor memory industry at the end of July.

The new chip uses ultra fine-width process migration technology to achieve a circuit line width of 25 nanometers (nm). Elpida completed development of this advanced manufacturing process in May and has begun to apply the process to commercial production.



The new 25nm process-generation product now being shipped is a DDR3 SDRAM with a memory capacity of 2-gigabits. A 25nm 4-gigabit DDR3 SDRAM is expected to become commercially available by the end of 2011.