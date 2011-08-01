Components | August 01, 2011
NXP with sequential increase in 2Q product revenue
Product Revenue from continuing operations was USD 1,025 million, an increase of 10.7% from the USD 926 million reported in the 2Q/2010, and an increase of 4.7% from the USD 979 million reported in the 1Q/2011.
Product Revenue is the combination of revenue from the HPMS and Standard Products segments. Total revenue from continuing operations was USD 1,121 million, an increase of 0.2% from the USD 1,119 million reported in second quarter of 2010 and an increase of 3.6% from the USD 1,082 million reported in the first quarter of 2011.
Revenue attributable to the combination of the Manufacturing Operations and Corporate and Other segments was $96 million, a 50.3% decrease from the USD 193 million reported in the second quarter of 2010, and a 6.8% decrease from the USD 103 million reported in the first quarter of 2011.
The anticipated decline was primarily due to lower revenue in the Manufacturing Operations segment, as contractual obligations to provide manufacturing services for previously divested businesses continue to expire. Included in the total revenue for the second quarter of 2010 was USD 28 million related to the divested NuTune business.
Gross profit from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2011 was USD 523 million, or 46.7% of revenue, as compared to USD 446 million, or 39.9% of revenue reported in the second quarter of 2010. This compares to the USD 506 million, or 46.8% of revenue reported in the first quarter 2011.
Operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2011 was USD 133 million, or 11.9% of revenue, as compared to an operating income of USD 76 million reported in the second quarter of 2010, or 6.8% of revenue. This compares to an operating income of USD 108 million, or 10.0% of revenue as reported in the first quarter of 2011.
Net income for the second quarter of 2011 was USD 84 million or USD 0.33 per share (diluted). This compares to a net loss of USD 362 million, or a loss of USD 1.68 per share reported in the second quarter of 2010, and net income of USD 187 million or USD 0.73 per share (diluted) reported in the first quarter of 2011. During the second quarter of 2011 net income was impacted as compared to the first quarter of 2011 due to currency fluctuations on the company’s U.S. dollar- denominated debt.
Guidance for the Third Quarter 2011
- Product Revenue for the third quarter of 2011 is anticipated to be in a range of down 5 to up 1% sequentially as compared to the second quarter of 2011. Product Revenue is the combination of revenue from the HPMS and Standard Products segments.
- The combination of revenue from Manufacturing Operations and Corporate and Other segments is anticipated to be approximately USD 96 million.
- Non-GAAP operating profit from continuing operations is expected to be in a range of USD 210-232 million.
- Interest expense is anticipated to be approximately USD 72 million.
- Cash income tax is anticipated to be approximately USD 5 million.
- Income attributable to non-controlling interests is anticipated to approximately USD 12 million.
- Average diluted share count is anticipated to be approximately 257 million shares.
Revenue attributable to the combination of the Manufacturing Operations and Corporate and Other segments was $96 million, a 50.3% decrease from the USD 193 million reported in the second quarter of 2010, and a 6.8% decrease from the USD 103 million reported in the first quarter of 2011.
The anticipated decline was primarily due to lower revenue in the Manufacturing Operations segment, as contractual obligations to provide manufacturing services for previously divested businesses continue to expire. Included in the total revenue for the second quarter of 2010 was USD 28 million related to the divested NuTune business.
Gross profit from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2011 was USD 523 million, or 46.7% of revenue, as compared to USD 446 million, or 39.9% of revenue reported in the second quarter of 2010. This compares to the USD 506 million, or 46.8% of revenue reported in the first quarter 2011.
Operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2011 was USD 133 million, or 11.9% of revenue, as compared to an operating income of USD 76 million reported in the second quarter of 2010, or 6.8% of revenue. This compares to an operating income of USD 108 million, or 10.0% of revenue as reported in the first quarter of 2011.
Net income for the second quarter of 2011 was USD 84 million or USD 0.33 per share (diluted). This compares to a net loss of USD 362 million, or a loss of USD 1.68 per share reported in the second quarter of 2010, and net income of USD 187 million or USD 0.73 per share (diluted) reported in the first quarter of 2011. During the second quarter of 2011 net income was impacted as compared to the first quarter of 2011 due to currency fluctuations on the company’s U.S. dollar- denominated debt.
Guidance for the Third Quarter 2011
- Product Revenue for the third quarter of 2011 is anticipated to be in a range of down 5 to up 1% sequentially as compared to the second quarter of 2011. Product Revenue is the combination of revenue from the HPMS and Standard Products segments.
- The combination of revenue from Manufacturing Operations and Corporate and Other segments is anticipated to be approximately USD 96 million.
- Non-GAAP operating profit from continuing operations is expected to be in a range of USD 210-232 million.
- Interest expense is anticipated to be approximately USD 72 million.
- Cash income tax is anticipated to be approximately USD 5 million.
- Income attributable to non-controlling interests is anticipated to approximately USD 12 million.
- Average diluted share count is anticipated to be approximately 257 million shares.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments