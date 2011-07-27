© Elmos Semiconductor Components | July 27, 2011
Elmos signs with WT Microelectronics
Elmos Semiconductor AG has signed a distribution agreement with WT Microelectronics.
WT Microelectronics is a semiconductor specialist with 2010 sales of 2.2 billion USD. Headquartered in Taiwan, the company has roughly 50 branches and becomes a global distributor for Elmos with an emphasis on Asian markets, in particular China and Taiwan.
"This partnership with one of the most reputable distributors in Asia makes us very proud. WT Microelectronics is a reliable and powerful distributor with great application know-how. Elmos is thus vastly expanding the potential for its high-performance mixed-signal semiconductors in the Asian markets", says Jürgen Höllisch, Management Board member for Sales and Development of Elmos Semiconductor AG.
"With the innovative and reliable technologies of Elmos Semiconductor AG in applications of automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, WT Microelectronics gains a good position in the rapidly expanding markets in Asian-Pacific Rim. Especially, the automotive branch is now the fastest growing segment in Asia. I believe, our relationship will bring positive developments and long-term benefits to both companies", says Eric Cheng, President of WT Microelectronics.
In Asia ELMOS is already present in Seoul, Singapore, and Shanghai with own branches. It is the company's declared strategic objective to participate in the growth of the Asian markets. The expansion of the distribution channels is one important step on this path.
"This partnership with one of the most reputable distributors in Asia makes us very proud. WT Microelectronics is a reliable and powerful distributor with great application know-how. Elmos is thus vastly expanding the potential for its high-performance mixed-signal semiconductors in the Asian markets", says Jürgen Höllisch, Management Board member for Sales and Development of Elmos Semiconductor AG.
"With the innovative and reliable technologies of Elmos Semiconductor AG in applications of automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, WT Microelectronics gains a good position in the rapidly expanding markets in Asian-Pacific Rim. Especially, the automotive branch is now the fastest growing segment in Asia. I believe, our relationship will bring positive developments and long-term benefits to both companies", says Eric Cheng, President of WT Microelectronics.
In Asia ELMOS is already present in Seoul, Singapore, and Shanghai with own branches. It is the company's declared strategic objective to participate in the growth of the Asian markets. The expansion of the distribution channels is one important step on this path.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments