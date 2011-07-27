© Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos signs with WT Microelectronics

Elmos Semiconductor AG has signed a distribution agreement with WT Microelectronics.

WT Microelectronics is a semiconductor specialist with 2010 sales of 2.2 billion USD. Headquartered in Taiwan, the company has roughly 50 branches and becomes a global distributor for Elmos with an emphasis on Asian markets, in particular China and Taiwan.



"This partnership with one of the most reputable distributors in Asia makes us very proud. WT Microelectronics is a reliable and powerful distributor with great application know-how. Elmos is thus vastly expanding the potential for its high-performance mixed-signal semiconductors in the Asian markets", says Jürgen Höllisch, Management Board member for Sales and Development of Elmos Semiconductor AG.



"With the innovative and reliable technologies of Elmos Semiconductor AG in applications of automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, WT Microelectronics gains a good position in the rapidly expanding markets in Asian-Pacific Rim. Especially, the automotive branch is now the fastest growing segment in Asia. I believe, our relationship will bring positive developments and long-term benefits to both companies", says Eric Cheng, President of WT Microelectronics.



In Asia ELMOS is already present in Seoul, Singapore, and Shanghai with own branches. It is the company's declared strategic objective to participate in the growth of the Asian markets. The expansion of the distribution channels is one important step on this path.