Components | July 27, 2011
Optoelectronics to remain fifth largest semi market by global sales
Optoelectronics are still currently the fastest growing individual semiconductor product segment, and, as a result, are becoming introduced into many new end markets.
In particular, the mounting need for energy efficiency across the entire industry has led to new developments and applications for LEDs, image sensors, and other optoelectronics.
Databeans expects that Optoelectronics will remain the fifth largest semiconductor market by global sales behind Memory, Logic, Analog, and Microprocessors with $22.5 billion in projected 2011 revenue. Sales and unit shipments are expected to take off starting in 2011 as demand grows for LEDs and OLEDs in new products ranging from new television displays to general lighting applications. Over the forecasted period, optoelectronics will experience the industry's highest average sales growth of 14 percent annually, at which time it will account for 8 percent of the total semiconductor industry.
LEDs, including Organic LEDs or OLEDs, high brightness white LEDs, and others, will remain the largest and fastest growing individual product within the optoelectronics market with global sales reaching $8.4 billion. Over the next five years sales of LEDs will continue to grow at an average rate of 18 percent annually, more than doubling to $23.3 billion by 2016. The market leaders in 2011 generally include dedicated LED suppliers such as BetaLED, Cree, Lighting Science Group and Philips.
The other major product in the Optoelectronics segment, image sensors, will reach $7.4 billion in 2011. This growth is thanks primarily to CMOS sensor technology, which lends itself to the development of low-cost, high volume camera phones.
