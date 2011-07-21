X-REL Semiconductor, a new fabless company

EASii IC SAS, a French microelectronics consulting company, announced the creation of X-REL Semiconductor (X-REL), its spin-off which specialises in designing, manufacturing and commercialising ICs for high reliability and high temperature applications.

X-REL serves a wide range of application fields such as Aeronautics & Space, Transportation & Automotive, Harsh Environments, Oil & Gas, Industrial and Geothermal.



X-REL products are designed and manufactured to reliably perform for years while ensuring the reduction of the overall system costs all through product lifecycle. Targeting applications such as power conversion, control, data acquisition, timing and signal conditioning, X-REL products offer enhanced reliability and superior performance over existing solutions. Qualified to operate from -60°C (-76°F) to +230°C (+446°F), their hi-rel and hi-temp features enable systems to maximise performance and boost robustness and reliability.



“Our vision is to bring to the market smarter and more robust products adapted to today’s hi-rel and hi-temp requirements, while easing integration and reducing the final bill. We are concerned about bringing our customers excellent product quality and support”, said Gonzalo Picun, chief technology officer at X-REL.



Located in Grenoble, France, X-REL brings together a team of people with 20+ years of direct expertise in design and commercialisation of semiconductor products for markets where failing is not an option. The company also works with worldwide recognised contractors located in the USA and Europe.



Lydie Ferreira, marketing and partnerships manager at X-REL, stated: “the combination of X-REL’s expertise with that of our business partners allows us to offer products of extreme reliability and quality. We work closely with a dedicated network of distributors and representatives all around the world, in order to ensure the best technical and commercial support to our clients”. Thanks to the strong relationships X-REL keeps with its clients, X-REL is able to anticipate their needs, offering the right solution at the right time.