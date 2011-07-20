Components | July 20, 2011
Microsemi makes offer on Zarlink Semiconductor
Microsemi has made a proposal to the board of directors of Zarlink Semiconductor (Zarlink) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for CAD 3.35 per share in cash.
The proposed transaction has a total equity value of USD 548.7 million based on a fully diluted share count and represents a 40 percent premium to Zarlink's share price as of July 19, 2011, and a 43% premium to Zarlink's trailing 30 day average share price.
The CAD 3.35 proposal exceeds every Zarlink closing share price over the last five years. Microsemi's proposal recognizes the recent efforts of Zarlink and its employees to stabilize its business, and provides the opportunity for Zarlink to benefit from Microsemi's management expertise, technology leadership, and sales platform.
Microsemi has sent a letter to Zarlink's board of directors outlining its proposal. This proposal follows several earlier attempts by Microsemi to engage in private discussions with Zarlink, including two written proposals to Zarlink's board of directors. Both proposals, including the most recent one made on June 17, 2011 proposing an all-cash purchase price per share in a negotiated transaction of between CAD 3.25 and 3.55, were rejected by Zarlink without discussion.
"We remain interested in engaging with Zarlink's board to complete a transaction that delivers value to shareholders," said James J. Peterson, Microsemi president and chief executive officer. "We are committed to building and strengthening its business, and believe our proposal provides a superior outcome for Zarlink's shareholders, employees, customers, and the local economy."
Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Zarlink designs mixed-signal semiconductor products for a range of communications and medical applications. Zarlink offers more than 900 active products, and ships approximately 100 million ICs per year to over 400 customers.
"We believe this proposed acquisition provides considerable growth opportunities, and greatly benefits the shareholders of both companies," added Peterson. "Zarlink's shareholders will receive a substantial premium, in cash, and without execution or macroeconomic risk, while Microsemi's shareholders will benefit from the integration of this highly accretive opportunity."
The CAD 3.35 proposal exceeds every Zarlink closing share price over the last five years. Microsemi's proposal recognizes the recent efforts of Zarlink and its employees to stabilize its business, and provides the opportunity for Zarlink to benefit from Microsemi's management expertise, technology leadership, and sales platform.
Microsemi has sent a letter to Zarlink's board of directors outlining its proposal. This proposal follows several earlier attempts by Microsemi to engage in private discussions with Zarlink, including two written proposals to Zarlink's board of directors. Both proposals, including the most recent one made on June 17, 2011 proposing an all-cash purchase price per share in a negotiated transaction of between CAD 3.25 and 3.55, were rejected by Zarlink without discussion.
"We remain interested in engaging with Zarlink's board to complete a transaction that delivers value to shareholders," said James J. Peterson, Microsemi president and chief executive officer. "We are committed to building and strengthening its business, and believe our proposal provides a superior outcome for Zarlink's shareholders, employees, customers, and the local economy."
Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Zarlink designs mixed-signal semiconductor products for a range of communications and medical applications. Zarlink offers more than 900 active products, and ships approximately 100 million ICs per year to over 400 customers.
"We believe this proposed acquisition provides considerable growth opportunities, and greatly benefits the shareholders of both companies," added Peterson. "Zarlink's shareholders will receive a substantial premium, in cash, and without execution or macroeconomic risk, while Microsemi's shareholders will benefit from the integration of this highly accretive opportunity."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments