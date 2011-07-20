Microsemi acquires assets from Brijot Imaging Systems

Microsemi has acquired the millimeterwave technology and related assets of privately-held Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc.

"This acquisition strengthens Microsemi's millimeterwave technology offering in the 70-100GHz range," said David Hall, vice president of Microsemi's RFIS group. "The high quality products engineered by Brijot complement our product portfolio, enabling us to support existing and new customers with the highest levels of performance as industry requirements continue to evolve."



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.