© Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos joins Asian energy company as partner in TetraSun

Elmos Semiconductor AG takes a holding in California’s TetraSun Inc. Another shareholder in the startup, apart from Elmos and the TetraSun management, is a major Asian energy company.

Elmos acquires a minority stake in TetraSun by investing a high single-digit million US-Dollar amount and will be represented with a seat on the TetraSun Board of Directors. At present TetraSun is operating a pilot production line at the manufacturing site of Elmos subsidiary SMI in the United States.



“The strategic collaboration with TetraSun together with the Asian energy company will open up additional market opportunities in photovoltaics for us,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG.



“We are extremely excited to join forces with Elmos to further the technology development progress we have made to date and to explore new applications for our cells,” states TetraSun’s CEO, Denis De Ceuster.