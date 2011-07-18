Maxim acquires SensorDynamics

Maxim Integrated Products has acquired SensorDynamics, a privately held semiconductor company that develops proprietary sensor and microelectromechanical (MEMS) solutions. SensorDynamics is based in Lebring, near Graz, Austria.

Maxim is paying approximately USD 130 million plus the assumption of approximately USD 34 million in debt to acquire Sensor Dynamics.



"Maxim is a recognized leader in analog integration, and this acquisition extends Maxim's integration strategy by enabling us to fuse many types of sensors with our analog technology. The strategic integration of sensors, analog functions and low power wireless connectivity will allow us to deliver end-to-end mixed-signal solutions that provide our customers with better performance, smaller form factors and lower system costs," said Tunc Doluca, Maxim's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The result will be a unique combination of technologies that will eventually enable a whole new generation of intelligent machines. We're thrilled that SensorDynamics is joining us."