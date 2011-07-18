Myriad Group signs USD 10 million Taiwanese deal

Myriad Group AG signed a USD 10 million customer contract renewal with a Taiwanese semiconductor company, which extends the partnership through to 2013.

Since 2007, Myriad Group has worked with customers to offer game-changing technologies for the Blu-ray industry. Under the renewed contract, Myriad Group will integrate its Jbed Advanced CDC technology into Blu-ray chip technology to offer one complete, high-performance solution. Myriad’s ongoing collaboration with companies in this sector will continue to dramatically enhance Blu-ray chip performance, while accelerating shipments to fuel further expansion into the APAC region.



“All metrics continue to indicate APAC as one of the fastest growing regions for consumer electronics, including Blu-ray,” said Simon Wilkinson, CEO of Myriad Group. “We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationships in the region, and we are eager to carry on playing an integral part in supplying the cutting-edge solutions needed to fuel growth in the APAC marketplace as well as further afield.”