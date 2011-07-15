Advantest starts test handler manufacturing in South Korea

Advantest's South Korean subsidiary, Advantest Korea Co., Ltd., has shipped the first M6242 dynamic test handler manufactured at its factory in Cheonan (South Korea).

The new facility has a monthly production capacity of ten handlers, augmenting Advantest’s existing manufacturing capacity at its factory in Gunma Prefecture (Japan).



Dynamic test handlers are used in conjunction with IC test systems to enable large numbers of chips to be tested at high speed. The tools are an essential part of the semiconductor volume manufacturing process.



The Cheonan production facility is anticipated to help Advantest supply tools to its customers in the key semiconductor manufacturing regions of South Korea and other parts of Asia with shorter, optimized lead times. Customer interest in the facility is already strong, fueling expectations that the new manufacturing capacity will drive the company’s future business growth.