Components | July 13, 2011
ITC investigates Freescale complaint
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) launched an investigation into imports of certain ICs and chip sets used in televisions that Freescale claims are infringing on one of its patents.
The investigation is based on a complaint filed by Freescale Semiconductor (Austin, TX / USA) on June 8, 2011. The complaint alleges violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in the importation into the United States and sale of certain integrated circuits, chipsets, and products containing same including televisions that infringe patents asserted by Freescale. The complainant requests that the USITC issue an exclusion order and cease and desist orders.
The USITC has identified the following as respondents in this investigation:
- Funai Electric Co., Ltd., (Japan)
- Funai Corporation, Inc., (Rutherford, NJ / USA)
- MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)
- Zoran Corporation (Sunnyvale, CA / USA)
The USITC's Chief Administrative Law Judge will assign the case to one of the USITC's six administrative law judges (ALJ), who will schedule and hold an evidentiary hearing. The ALJ will make an initial determination as to whether there is a violation of section 337; that initial determination is subject to review by the Commission.
The USITC will make a final determination in the investigation at the earliest practicable time. Within 45 days after institution of the investigation, the USITC will set a target date for completing the investigation.
USITC remedial orders in section 337 cases are effective when issued and become final 60 days after issuance unless disapproved for policy reasons by the U.S. Trade Representative within that 60-day period.
