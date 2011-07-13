© BusinessWire / Toshiba Yokkaichi Components | July 13, 2011
Toshiba and SanDisk open Fab5 in Japan
Toshiba and SanDisk announced the opening of Fab 5, the third 300mm wafer NAND fabrication facility at Toshiba's Yokkaichi Operations in Mie Prefecture, (Japan).
Toshiba began the construction of Fab 5 in July 2010, and the new facility, equipped with manufacturing equipment funded by Toshiba and SanDisk, started volume production in July 2011.
Fab 5 currently uses 24 nanometer (nm) process technology and its first wafer outs will be in August. In time, the fab will transition to more advanced process generations, starting with recently announced 19nm technology, the world's smallest, most advanced process node.
Fab 5 incorporates advanced earthquake-absorbing structures and integrates multiple power compensation techniques for protection against unexpected disruptions. LED lighting and power-saving manufacturing equipment will support the fab in securing Toshiba's goal of 12% less CO2 emissions than Fab 4. A wafer transportation system links the facility with Fabs 3 and 4 to support efficient manufacturing.
Flash Forward, Ltd., a joint venture between Toshiba and SanDisk established in September 2010 (50.1% owned by Toshiba and 49.9% by SanDisk), funded the advanced manufacturing equipment within the fab.
Outline of Fab 5 at Yokkaichi Operations
Structure of building: 2-Story steel frame concrete, five floors
Building area: Approximately 38'000m2
Floor area: Approximately 187'000m2
Start of construction: July 2010
Building completion: March 2011
Start of volume production: July 2011
Outline of Toshiba's Yokkaichi Operations
Location: 800 Yamanoisshiki-cho, Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture
Established: January 1992
General Manager: Koji Sato
Employees: Approximately 4'400 (as of end of March 2011, regular employees only for Toshiba)
Total site area: Approximately 436'800m2
Total floor area: Approximately 647'000m2
Outline of Flash Forward, Ltd.
Location: 800 Yamanoisshiki-cho, Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture
Established: September 2010
President and CEO: Hideyuki Kobayashi
Holding: Toshiba: 50.1%, SanDisk: 49.9%
SanDisk's operations in Yokkaichi include more than 300 employees under the leadership of SanDisk Japan President and General Manager, Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike.
-----
Note: 1 nanometer = one billionth of a meter
