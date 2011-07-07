Osram completes acquisition of Siteco

With economical effect as of 1 July 2011, OSRAM successfully completed the acquisition of Siteco Lighting GmbH based in Traunreut/Germany.

Also with effect from 01 July, 2011 Klaus-Günter Vennemann (57) has been appointed head of the business unit Professional Lighting.



He is replacing Claus Regitz (54), who will be taking on new responsibilities outside of Osram. Vennemann came to Siteco in July 2009 where he took up the position of Chief Executive Officer of the management board. Within 18 months he led the company by regaining momentum and continued to prepare it for the key issue of LED. Prior to this, Vennemann was a member of the management board of LUK for 16 years. LUK is a supplier for the international automotive industry and belongs to the Schaeffler group.