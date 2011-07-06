Components | July 06, 2011
Dialog Semi supplies Gigaset
Dialog Semiconductor's ultra low power Green VoIP processors, acquired through the recent acquisition of Sitel Semiconductor, have been adopted by Gigaset Communications GmbH.
Dialog’s ICs will be integrated into all pro series devices, beginning with the DE900 IP PRO and DE700 IP PRO desktop phones, for small and medium enterprises (SME).
“VoIP systems bring significant competitive advantages and companies are rapidly transitioning towards newer enhanced systems, like the pro series, that embrace the benefits of IP telephony. Gigaset has consistently delivered feature rich, intuitive devices with excellent sound quality. This adoption of our Green VoIP technology reinforces the communications market’s shift to more environmentally friendly hardware,” said Dr Jalal Bagherli, CEO at Dialog Semiconductor.
“Gigaset is already a customer for our DECT digital cordless phone ICs and we are very pleased to extend our relationship with this second product line and address this burgeoning SME market together,” added Bagherli.
“Today’s professionals require communication that goes above and beyond a corded fixed line. The recently introduced Gigaset pro VoIP phone and PBX system business line allows for a more dynamic workplace, supporting the combination of DECT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and VoIP. The Dialog Green VoIP processor is the engine that seamlessly enables, in a single chip, the complete VoIP handling together with the DECT (CAT-iq) implementation. In addition to these two products, another set of Dialog-based VoIP phones will follow shortly to complete our portfolio,” said Markus Schmitt-Fumian, Sr. Director Technical Product Management Gigaset pro.
