RS Components in China partnership with Renesas Electronics

RS Components (RS) has entered a new partnership with Renesas Electronics China to enhance support for samples and tools leveraging the RS online platform.

CM Lim, Head of Electronics, Asia Pacific at RS Components, said, "We’re very happy to be the preferred choice for Renesas China for its online initiative. We are confident that with our multiple ordering channels and assurance of next day delivery to 200 cities in China, we can bring more benefits to our customers, such as accessibility to a broader product range and increased speed to market."



"With China’s customers becoming more technology-savvy, many of them are looking to do their purchases online. We have chosen to work with RS Components because of its robust online platform, and we are confident of its promise of fast next day delivery service to our customers in China. Renesas is the world’s number 1 MCU supplier: it already has a big share of the China market (23.5% in CY2010 Bill-To-Sales source: Isuppli). Our EasyGo online solution coupled with RS Components’ online capabilities provides a convenient one stop shop, reducing design lead times for our customers in China," said Daryl Khoo, Director, MCU Products Centre, Mainland China and Hong Kong, Renesas Electronics.