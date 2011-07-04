Components | July 04, 2011
Siltronic joins imec’s GaN-on-Si research program
Siltronic AG and the Belgian nano-electronics research institute imec have concluded an agreement to collaborate on the development of silicon wafers with a gallium nitride layer as partner of imec’s GaN-on-Si industrial affiliation program (IIAP).
The endeavor aims to enable production of solid-state lighting (e.g. LEDs) and power semiconductors of the next generation on 200 mm silicon wafers.
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a very promising material. Combining superior electron mobility, high breakdown voltage and good thermal conductivity, it is particularly suitable for optoelectronics and advanced power semiconductors. These are used, for example, in wind power turbines, solar power systems, electric vehicles and energy-saving kitchen appliances.
In comparison with conventional, silicon-based applications, structures with GaN/(Al)GaN layers evidence a very efficient switching behavior. However, GaN technology still needs further refinement to also be economically competitive. To achieve this, inexpensive and efficient production methods for epitaxial deposition of GaN/(Al)GaN structures on larger-diameter silicon wafers are very promising.
In addition to Siltronic, other participants such as integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, silicon compound producers and substrate manufacturers are also involved in this multinational research platform. Siltronic will actively use the facilities and technical resources of imec in Leuven, Belgium.
This coordinated on-site approach enables inter-company collaboration between all involved partners, while at the same time providing very early access to process and equipment technology for the next generation of LEDs and power semiconductors.
“We are delighted to welcome Siltronic into our research network,” said Rudi Cartuyvels, Vice President R&D Business Lines at imec. “Siltronic has an enormous amount of experience in epitaxial deposition on silicon wafers that will increase the momentum of our GaN program to deliver a manufacturable GaN technology on 200 mm silicon wafers.”
“Siltronic is already the world market leader for silicon wafers used to manufacture discrete and integrated power devices,” points out Dr. Rüdiger Schmolke, Senior Vice President Technology at Siltronic. “This research project will help us to further consolidate our leadership position in this market.”
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a very promising material. Combining superior electron mobility, high breakdown voltage and good thermal conductivity, it is particularly suitable for optoelectronics and advanced power semiconductors. These are used, for example, in wind power turbines, solar power systems, electric vehicles and energy-saving kitchen appliances.
In comparison with conventional, silicon-based applications, structures with GaN/(Al)GaN layers evidence a very efficient switching behavior. However, GaN technology still needs further refinement to also be economically competitive. To achieve this, inexpensive and efficient production methods for epitaxial deposition of GaN/(Al)GaN structures on larger-diameter silicon wafers are very promising.
In addition to Siltronic, other participants such as integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, silicon compound producers and substrate manufacturers are also involved in this multinational research platform. Siltronic will actively use the facilities and technical resources of imec in Leuven, Belgium.
This coordinated on-site approach enables inter-company collaboration between all involved partners, while at the same time providing very early access to process and equipment technology for the next generation of LEDs and power semiconductors.
“We are delighted to welcome Siltronic into our research network,” said Rudi Cartuyvels, Vice President R&D Business Lines at imec. “Siltronic has an enormous amount of experience in epitaxial deposition on silicon wafers that will increase the momentum of our GaN program to deliver a manufacturable GaN technology on 200 mm silicon wafers.”
“Siltronic is already the world market leader for silicon wafers used to manufacture discrete and integrated power devices,” points out Dr. Rüdiger Schmolke, Senior Vice President Technology at Siltronic. “This research project will help us to further consolidate our leadership position in this market.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments