Ixia signs definitive agreement to purchase Veriwave

Ixia has signed a definitive acquisition agreement with VeriWave, a performance testing company for wireless LAN (WLAN) and Wi-Fi enabled smart devices.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is scheduled to close on or about July 18, 2011. The purchase price and other terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Ixia expects to see accretive results from the acquisition within one year.



"Equipment manufacturers, enterprises, and carriers alike are looking for a full set of end-to-end solutions that completely test converged Wi-Fi, wired, and 3G/4G ecosystems — especially for video-savvy applications," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Ixia. "By integrating VeriWave's portfolio of innovative Wi-Fi testing solutions, Ixia will help ensure that carriers, multi-system operators (MSO), enterprises, and network equipment manufacturers are able to fully support media-rich applications running on all types of wireless smart devices."



"This is an exciting day for VeriWave and Ixia customers, partners, and employees across the globe," said Chris DeMonico, CEO at VeriWave. "VeriWave's wireless testing solution is a fantastic fit for Ixia's end-to-end IP and LTE offerings. Ixia's deep breadth of testing options provides existing VeriWave customers with an extensive portfolio to use for continued product development and service deployment."