WiLAN acquires <em>Glenayre Patents</em>

WiLAN has acquired the “Glenayre Patents”, from Glenayre Electronics, Inc. for USD 8 million in cash.

The comprehensive portfolio includes 60 issued U.S. patents plus foreign counterparts that pioneered critical aspects of modern mobile telephony.



“This acquisition interested WiLAN because the patent portfolio includes inventions that anticipated a number of the mobile phone functions commonly in use today,” said Jim Skippen, Chairman & CEO. “Specifically, we believe that patents in the portfolio address aspects of mobile messaging and wireless data transmission and reception that are relevant to today’s mobile phone market.”



With this acquisition, WiLAN increases its patent portfolio to over 1400 issued and pending patents.