Alcatel-Lucent to use Micron's RLDRAM 3 memory

Alcatel-Lucent has chosen Micron's third-generation reduced latency DRAM (RLDRAM 3 memory) to drive it's next generation of network offerings. Alcatel-Lucent plans to rely on Micron's RLDRAM 3 memory to support a 400-gigabit (Gb) capable chipset.

"Service providers are starting to combine residential, business and mobile services onto a single IP network," said Ken Kutzler, Vice President of Hardware Development for Alcatel-Lucent's IP Division. "Micron's state-of-the-art memory enables leading IP equipment suppliers like Alcatel-Lucent to help service providers meet the planet's voracious appetite for data."



Micron and Alcatel-Lucent have collaborated on many fronts for more than a decade. The integration of RLDRAM memory—from Micron's definition phase to early production—into these latest Alcatel-Lucent products has been a three year journey.



Micron is expected to begin production of RLDRAM 3 memory during the second half of 2011.