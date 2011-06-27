Digi-Key and Swissbit in global distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Swissbit, the largest independent DRAM module and Flash storage manufacturer in Europe, have signed a global distribution agreement.

"We are pleased to announce this distribution agreement with Swissbit," said Mark Zack, vice president of semiconductors, Digi-Key Corporation. "Offering Swissbit's high quality memory solutions to our customer base will enhance our ability to support the industrial, embedded, military, automotive, and aerospace markets."



"We are proud to be part of the Digi-Key product portfolio," said Tommaso Rando, Swissbit's Chief Sales Officer. "Digi-Key is world renowned distributor delivering world class solutions to its customers. The addition of Swissbit products to Digi-Key will expose new customers and enhance the availability of our outstanding industrial storage solutions."