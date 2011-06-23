Components | June 23, 2011
Hitachi selects Gennum's Snowbush IP PHY
Hitachi Ltd. has selected Gennum's PCI Express 3.0 PHY IP and the Inventure Z-core PCI Express 3.0 Controller IP, for its next generation chips.
With twice the throughput of PCI Express 2.0 in the same board area, PCIe 3.0 is expected to deploy quickly, given the explosion in content pressing the computing, storage and server markets. The combination of Inventure's Controller with the Snowbush PHY IP provides a solution that helps chip manufacturers rapidly design and implement PCIe 3.0-enabled products, speeding time to market.
"In our constant drive to develop better performing and higher yielding products for our customers, we look for IP vendors with the expertise to deliver integrated solutions to meet our exacting specifications. Snowbush IP and Inventure do just that," said Nobuo Tamba, General Manager of the Design and Development Operation, Micro Device Division, Information & Telecommunication Systems Company, Hitachi ,Ltd. "Snowbush IP and Inventure provided us with exceptional support, enabling us to launch a very robust PCI Express 3.0 solution."
"Working with Snowbush IP to provide an integrated solution to establish interoperability for Hitachi fulfills our mission of offering a complete vertical solution for PCIe 3.0, including both the Digital Controller and the PHY", said Hironori Ando, Director and CTO, Inventure, Inc. "Our high performance and high quality, area and power optimized configurable Z-core PCI Express 3.0 Controller is a perfect match for the Snowbush PHY. The endorsement of our joint customer, Hitachi, is proof that we are succeeding."
"Data throughput demands are driving the need for better performing interfaces such as PCI Express 3.0", said Kevin Walsh, Marketing Director, Snowbush IP. "Our PCI Express 3.0 PHY offers advanced adaptation and programmability to meet the challenge of difficult and non-compliant channel characteristics. We give our customers the additional margin they need to be confident that their interfaces will exceed their performance requirements."
