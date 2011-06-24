Veredus Laboratories and STMicro cooperate

New detection system VereFoodborne from Veredus Laboratories is based on STMicroelectronics’ industry-proven Lab-on-Chip platform.

Veredus Laboratories and its technology partner, STMicroelectronics announced the successful development and deployment of VereFoodborne, a Lab-on-Chip application that is able to detect 10 to 12 food-borne pathogens in one test, including the Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) responsible for the recent severe food poisoning outbreak in Europe.



VereFoodborne, based on STMicroelectronics’ Lab-on-Chip platform, is a portable Lab-on-Chip application that can detect and differentiate food-borne pathogens including E. coli, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (including E. coli 0157 and E.coli 0104), Salmonella, Listeria and Campylobacter.



The ability of the VereFoodborne chip to simultaneously lock on multiple segments of the genes of food-borne pathogens enables it to identify bacteria and viruses with a much higher degree of confidence compared to other tests. This capability is made possible with a microarray on the chip that allows it to detect multiple pathogens in one test, saving time and resources over existing approaches.



“We started the design and development of VereFoodborne about two years ago, and this solution has come at an opportune time given the current outbreak. VereFoodborne is ideal for use in the testing and surveillance of food,” said Dr Rosemary Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Veredus Laboratories. “VereFoodborne is already being deployed to several pilot users in Asia and we are anxious to have it protect consumers from food-borne pathogens."



“In the face of mutations and changes in the profile of the pathogens we need to detect, the combination of ST’s Lab-on-Chip platform with Veredus’ molecular diagnostics expertise stands out as a powerful tool in the ability to provide rapid and accurate identification of pathogens and adaptation to new challenges,” said Anton Hofmeister, Group Vice-President and General Manager for ST’s Microfluidic Division.