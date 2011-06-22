CML Microsystems acquires vocoder technology

CML Microsystems Plc, a mixed-signal semiconductor company headquartered close to London, England, has acquired the exclusive rights to the RALCWI low bit-rate vocoder products from Spirit Corp (Spirit), a Moscow-based software company.

CML originally licensed RALCWI from Spirit a few years ago to run on its proprietary system on chip (SoC) DSP technology after playing a key role in its specification, and has continued to enhance the performance and feature-set of the product.



RALCWI is a low bit rate vocoder technology that facilitates the transmission and reception of highly compressed voice over inherently noisy narrowband radio channels. In this area, RALCWI is positioned to address the high quantity/low cost, digital PMR/LMR markets.



David Brooke, Head of Product Strategy, said, "The global installed base of analogue PMR/LMR radio products is estimated at over 30 million units and the transition to digital technology has commenced. RALCWI has a key role to play in addressing the technical and commercial requirements of certain market segments and full ownership of the technology is an important step in CML fully exploiting the market opportunities that we see. This is the first stage in an exciting phase of developments from CML, as it provides the underlying technology for digital voice solutions comparable in cost and performance to those in established analogue radio markets."