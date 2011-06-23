Components | June 23, 2011
Power transistor market to cross USD 13.0<em>bn</em> in 2011
After an historic 44% increase in 2010, the power transistor market is expected to climb another 9% in 2011 and set a new record high annual sales volume of USD 13.1 billion, according to IC Insights' 2011 Optoelectronics, Sensors, and Discretes (O-S-D) Report.
The O-S-D Report also shows power transistor shipments rising 11% in 2011 to a record-high 58.8 billion units worldwide due to above-average sales growth in automotive electronics, new renewable energy systems (such as solar panels and wind turbines), battery-operated portable products, and more efficient power supplies in a range of equipment applications.
Among power transistor products, sales of modules built with insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) are expected to increase 10% to USD 2.5 billion in 2011, while IGBT transistor products and power FETs (field-effect transistors) are forecast to grow 9% this year to USD 960 million and $6.9 billion, respectively.
IGBT modules, IGBT transistors, and power FETs for low- and high-voltage applications will all achieve sales records in 2011, according to the forecast contained in the new O-S-D Report. Through 2015, FET and IGBT products are expected to register the highest compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) among all power transistor products.
Between 2010 and 2015, total power transistor revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching USD 16.3 billion at the end of the forecast period. IC Insights' five-year forecast shows sales of low-voltage power FETs (up to 200 volts) rising at a CAGR of 6.7% to USD 16.4 billion by 2015.
IGBT module sales are expected to increase by a CAGR of 7.0% to USD 3.2 billion in 2015 and discrete IGBT transistors are forecast to rise at an annual average of 6.5% to USD 1.2 billion in the final year of the O-S-D Report's forecast.
