Freescale rolls Xtrinsic MPL3115A2 pressure sensor

Freescale Semiconductor rolls out new high-precision pressure sensor for altitude detection.

The Freescale Xtrinsic MPL3115A2 pressure sensor, based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, complements the accelerometers and magnetometers in the Xtrinsic portfolio to meet the growing demand for these types of components in smart mobile devices.



The Xtrinsic MPL3115A2 pressure sensor is designed to address the increasing popularity of mobile location-based services used in sophisticated handsets by delivering 30 cm resolution, which enables the device to identify elevation at a granular level. For example, a phone could detect the exact floor a user is on within a high-rise building or a shopping mall, allowing location-based services to more accurately reflect immediate surroundings.



"For more than 30 years, Freescale has been a leader in delivering sensing technologies that provide advanced performance and meet stringent energy efficiency requirements," said Tom Deitrich, senior vice president and general manager of Freescale's RF, Analog and Sensor Group. "With the MPL3115A2, we are integrating smart features and technologies to offer ease-of-use for our customers, while also paving the way for future advancements in the mobile device space."



Availability and price



Sample quantities of the Xtrinsic MPL3115A2 pressure sensor are available now from Freescale. Production quantities are planned for Q3 2011 from Freescale and its distribution partners starting at a suggested resale price of USD 1.50 in 10'000-piece quantities.