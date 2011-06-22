Components | June 22, 2011
Brite claims first-pass silicon success
Brite Semiconductor (Shanghai) Corporation and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) claim first-pass silicon success with Brite's first 40nm chip, using SMIC's 40nm process technology.
Brite Semiconductor's independently designed 40nm chip is the result of Brite's collaboration with Synopsys Inc. and SMIC. It integrates Synopsys' DesignWare embedded memory and standard cell libraries, and SMIC's independently developed PLL and I/O IP. The successful implementation of the design has proven Brite's front-end and back-end design flows on 40nm advanced technology.
"The expertise of Brite's design team and its rigorous design methodology have resulted in the first-pass silicon success of our 40nm chip. This marks a key milestone for Brite Semiconductor, and further establishes Brite as a premier global design service company," said Dr. Charlie Zhi, CEO of Brite Semiconductor.
"The collaboration between Synopsys and Brite demonstrates our commitment to serve our customers with solutions that accelerate design tape-out. The first-pass silicon success of Brite's first 40nm design validates Synopsys' reference design flow on SMIC's 40nm advanced technology, and reflects the strong capability of Brite's design team," said Robert Li, General Manager of Synopsys China.
"We are pleased to see that our collaboration with Brite and Synopsys has achieved first-pass silicon success on SMIC's 40nm advanced technology. This joint effort demonstrates the capability of SMIC's 40nm advanced technology to effectively support leading-edge designs. We are confident that Brite will continue to forge close partnerships with its customers and quickly ramp into production," said Chris Chi, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of SMIC.
"The expertise of Brite's design team and its rigorous design methodology have resulted in the first-pass silicon success of our 40nm chip. This marks a key milestone for Brite Semiconductor, and further establishes Brite as a premier global design service company," said Dr. Charlie Zhi, CEO of Brite Semiconductor.
"The collaboration between Synopsys and Brite demonstrates our commitment to serve our customers with solutions that accelerate design tape-out. The first-pass silicon success of Brite's first 40nm design validates Synopsys' reference design flow on SMIC's 40nm advanced technology, and reflects the strong capability of Brite's design team," said Robert Li, General Manager of Synopsys China.
"We are pleased to see that our collaboration with Brite and Synopsys has achieved first-pass silicon success on SMIC's 40nm advanced technology. This joint effort demonstrates the capability of SMIC's 40nm advanced technology to effectively support leading-edge designs. We are confident that Brite will continue to forge close partnerships with its customers and quickly ramp into production," said Chris Chi, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of SMIC.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments