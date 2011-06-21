<em>Ivy Bridge</em> to come in 1Q/2012?

Intel is rumoured to launch its next-generation Ivy Bridge CPU in March of 2012, a little later that originally planned (end of 2011).

After relaunching a fixed Sandy Bridge's 6 series chipset in April 2011 (recall was in January 2011), Intel is rumoured to have delayed the launch of its next-generation Ivy Bridge CPU to March 2012. Mass production of Ivy Bridge was originally expected for November of 2011, but is said to have been moved to January of 2012. This would mean an official launch in March 2012, reports DigiTimes.