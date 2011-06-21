MIPS-based smartphone passes the Android CTS

Until now all of the devices in the market that are known to have ‘passed’ the CTS are based on the ARM architecture. But... only until now.

"We at MIPS are proud to be the first to publicly announce a non-ARM based device to pass the CTS", the company states in a blog entry. This device is an Android Froyo based smartphone with an SoC from Ingenic Semiconductor based on the MIPS32 architecture.

-----



Note: The Android Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) and accompanying Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) comprise a self-administered program to ensure that a device is compatible with a particular version of Android, such as Froyo, Gingerbread, or HoneyComb.



The CTS is a collection of roughly 24'000 tests that can be performed on any Android device. These tests are grouped into categories such as telephony, graphics, camera, location, touchscreen, WiFi etc. Google publishes a CDD for each major release of Android that specifies the requirements for each category of tests in the corresponding CTS.