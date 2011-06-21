Components | June 21, 2011
Spansion and Samsung in cross-licensing agreement
Spansionand Samsung Electronics have agreed to settle all ongoing patent litigation and disputes, including their respective investigations with the US International Trade Commission.
Under the terms of the agreement, Spansion and Samsung have agreed to a seven year cross license of each other's patent portfolios. As part of the overall agreement, Samsung will pay Spansion USD 150 million over five years with an initial payment of USD 25 million due in August 2011 and 20 quarterly payments of USD 6.25 million starting in fiscal fourth quarter of 2011.
In addition, Spansion has agreed to purchase Samsung's bankruptcy claim for USD 30 million, which Samsung has elected to apply against the first USD 30 million Samsung owes Spansion. Provided that the bankruptcy court approves the claim as requested, the purchase of Samsung's bankruptcy claim will enable Spansion to retire between 1.65 million and 1.85 million shares.
Both Spansion and Samsung said they are pleased to resolve their differences and move forward.
"This agreement benefits both companies in many ways," said John Kispert, president and CEO of Spansion. "Most importantly for Spansion, it establishes a solid foundation from which to grow our licensing business, which offers licenses to our extensive patent portfolio in addition to making certain strategic technologies available for licensing to the industry."
"The real winners here are Spansion's and Samsung's customers," said Dr. Seung Ho Ahn, executive vice president and the head of Samsung Corporate Intellectual Property Center. "After many years of disruptive court time, we were able to find a way to resolve our differences and reach agreement on balanced terms."
In addition, Spansion has agreed to purchase Samsung's bankruptcy claim for USD 30 million, which Samsung has elected to apply against the first USD 30 million Samsung owes Spansion. Provided that the bankruptcy court approves the claim as requested, the purchase of Samsung's bankruptcy claim will enable Spansion to retire between 1.65 million and 1.85 million shares.
Both Spansion and Samsung said they are pleased to resolve their differences and move forward.
"This agreement benefits both companies in many ways," said John Kispert, president and CEO of Spansion. "Most importantly for Spansion, it establishes a solid foundation from which to grow our licensing business, which offers licenses to our extensive patent portfolio in addition to making certain strategic technologies available for licensing to the industry."
"The real winners here are Spansion's and Samsung's customers," said Dr. Seung Ho Ahn, executive vice president and the head of Samsung Corporate Intellectual Property Center. "After many years of disruptive court time, we were able to find a way to resolve our differences and reach agreement on balanced terms."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments