Tensilica licensees ship 1<em>bn</em> IP core

Tensilica reached a milestone in May 2011 with the production of over one billion Tensilica DPUs (dataplane processor units).

Tensilica's licensees are currently shipping at a run rate exceeding 500 million Tensilica DPUs per year, and Tensilica projects its customers will hit the two billion cumulative shipment mark by the end of 2012 - a doubling in volume in just 18 months.



"While I'm excited about hitting this important milestone, I'm even more excited about how bright our future looks. We reached this milestone with virtually no unit shipments in LTE, where we have significant design wins that have yet to reach production. I want to thank our customers for their broad adoption of Tensilica products as well as all of the Tensilica employees, who have invested their hearts and minds into creating our leadership products and providing stellar support to our customers",stated Jack Guedj, Tensilica's president and CEO.



"Tensilica is at a point where the company could really take off. It quickly jumped to a formidable position in baseband DSP IP cores for LTE and has the leading audio DSP core. And their customers really appreciate the ability to customize the cores for their exact applications", stated Will Strauss, president of Forward Concepts and leading DSP analyst.