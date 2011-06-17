Components | June 17, 2011
e-BRAINS research project report
September 2010 saw the launch of the European e-BRAINS (Best-Reliable Ambient Intelligent Nano Sensor Systems) research project in which Infineon Technologies AG is joining forces with 19 partners to conduct research into the integration of heterogeneous systems.
Led by Infineon and Fraunhofer EMFT (Fraunhofer Research Institution for Modular Solid State Technologies), for the technical management, the project will run until the end of 2013. Nano-sensors will be combined with other components such as ICs (Integrated Circuits), power semiconductors, batteries or wireless communication modules in such a way as to significantly enhance energy efficiency, cost effectiveness, service life and reliability in the operation of e-BRAINS applications.
Vast improvement in the performance of existing applications in fields such as production monitoring, automotive or medical remote monitoring can be expected, courtesy of the e-BRAINS research results. By way of example, as a result of heterogeneous integration with other subsystems, an intelligent gas sensor in the car will need only a thousandth of its original volume, while its efficiency will increase 20-fold and it will cost only a fraction of the original price.
The deployment of nanotechnology will allow great improvements in functionality and will open the door to a wide range of applications. Future e-BRAINS applications will require significantly higher integration densities. The performance, multi-functionality and reliability of such complex heterogeneous systems are limited mainly by the wiring between the subsystems. 3D integration technologies overcome these drawbacks by enabling minimal interconnect lengths. 3D technologies permit processing various chips in vertically stacked relationship.
The feature sizes of microelectronic components are continually shrinking in order to reduce energy consumption or achieve higher switching speeds. However, as miniaturization continues its march of progress, the semiconductor industry is increasingly coming up against its physical limits. Growing system complexity is accompanied by higher risk of compromising switching speed. This explains the key role played by the heterogeneous integration of subsystems using 3D technology in which different components are vertically stacked and interconnect length is minimized.
The e-BRAINS project aims at sharpening the competitive edge of European companies by addressing a large variety of applications as medical, security and safety. The 19 technology partners of the research project are manufacturers with European production sites, Universities and Research institutes in Germany, Norway, Austria, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium and the UK. Infineon is responsible for the overall coordination of the e-BRAINS activities.
The research project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2013. The total budget is approximately 15.8 million Euros, of which 5.8 million Euros is financed by the partners from industry and research. The major share, 10 million Euros, is funded under the EU’s Seventh Framework Program for Research and Technological Development (FP7). The FP7 program contributes to the goal of the Lisbon Strategy to become the most competitive and dynamic knowledge-based economy in the world.
All the research-related EU initiatives playing a crucial role with regard to growth, competitiveness and employment are brought together under the FP7 umbrella. If the research is successful, the first e-BRAINS products may enter the market as soon as one to two years after project completion.
Vast improvement in the performance of existing applications in fields such as production monitoring, automotive or medical remote monitoring can be expected, courtesy of the e-BRAINS research results. By way of example, as a result of heterogeneous integration with other subsystems, an intelligent gas sensor in the car will need only a thousandth of its original volume, while its efficiency will increase 20-fold and it will cost only a fraction of the original price.
The deployment of nanotechnology will allow great improvements in functionality and will open the door to a wide range of applications. Future e-BRAINS applications will require significantly higher integration densities. The performance, multi-functionality and reliability of such complex heterogeneous systems are limited mainly by the wiring between the subsystems. 3D integration technologies overcome these drawbacks by enabling minimal interconnect lengths. 3D technologies permit processing various chips in vertically stacked relationship.
The feature sizes of microelectronic components are continually shrinking in order to reduce energy consumption or achieve higher switching speeds. However, as miniaturization continues its march of progress, the semiconductor industry is increasingly coming up against its physical limits. Growing system complexity is accompanied by higher risk of compromising switching speed. This explains the key role played by the heterogeneous integration of subsystems using 3D technology in which different components are vertically stacked and interconnect length is minimized.
The e-BRAINS project aims at sharpening the competitive edge of European companies by addressing a large variety of applications as medical, security and safety. The 19 technology partners of the research project are manufacturers with European production sites, Universities and Research institutes in Germany, Norway, Austria, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium and the UK. Infineon is responsible for the overall coordination of the e-BRAINS activities.
The research project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2013. The total budget is approximately 15.8 million Euros, of which 5.8 million Euros is financed by the partners from industry and research. The major share, 10 million Euros, is funded under the EU’s Seventh Framework Program for Research and Technological Development (FP7). The FP7 program contributes to the goal of the Lisbon Strategy to become the most competitive and dynamic knowledge-based economy in the world.
All the research-related EU initiatives playing a crucial role with regard to growth, competitiveness and employment are brought together under the FP7 umbrella. If the research is successful, the first e-BRAINS products may enter the market as soon as one to two years after project completion.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments