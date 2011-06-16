© SRI (For illustration purposes only!)

Top10 EMS in Industrial Electronics

That Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is ahead of the pack - well everybody knows that right now. But what about looking at the Industrial Electronics (IE) segment only? The picture looks quite different, in fact. (the list os for 2010.)

While the majority of the Top10 companies within the IE segment is non-European based, Zollner, Enics and Neways made it on the list. More interesting (although not too surprising), Foxconn is not on the list.



1. Flextronics - (Singapore)

2. Jabil - St. Petersburg (USA)

3. Benchmark - Angleton (USA)

4. Zollner - Zandt (Germany)

5. Enics - Zürich (Switzerland)

6. Plexus - Neenah (USA)

7. Venture - (Singapore)

8. Vtech Communications - (Hong Kong)

9. Sanmina-SCI - San Jose (USA)

10. Neways - Son (The Netherlands)



However, more European companies can be found in the Top30:



12. Asteel-Flash (France)

16. Partnertech (Sweden)

18. Scanfil (Finland)

21. Éolane (France)

22. Videoton (Hungary)

29. SRI (Germany)